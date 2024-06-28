GNPC supports Ngyiresia fuel explosion Victims  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Essikado (WR), June 28, GNA – The Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC), has donated an amount of GHc100,000 cedis to the Paramount Chief of Essikado, Nana Kobina Nketsiah for care of families of the deceased persons and the injured in the Ngyiresia fuel explosion case in the Western Region.

On May 18, 2024, there was an explosion as a result of poor handling of premix fuel in that fishing community which claimed five lives and injured about 13 others.

Dr. Dominic Eduah, Executive Director, GNPC Foundation, said the donation was in response to a request by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mr Joe Ghartey.

He revealed that the main aim of GNPC, constitutionally, was to ensure that the company’s activities had profound impacts on the lives of Ghanaians, hence the decision to support the victims.

Dr. Duah was hopeful that the amount donated would go a long way to assuage some of the financial challenges some of the victims were facing.

Dr Eduah cautioned fishermen to always observe safety precautions in handling premix fuel.

That, he said, would help prevent fire outbreaks resulting from improper handling of the product

Nana Kobina Nketsia V, the Paramount Chief of Essikado Traditional Area, praised GNPC for its commitment to the well-being of the people and the fishers in the Essikado -Ketan area in particular.

He said, “Even though GNPC’s support is to benefit all Ghanaians, I wish that those of us in the region will benefit the more.”

Mr Joe Ghartey was grateful to GNPC for the immense support and added that victims of such incidents needed lots of financial support.

GNA

