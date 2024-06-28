Tema West MCE calls for collaboration to solve sanitation challenges 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, June 28, GNA – Ms. Felicia Edem Attipoe, the Tema West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has called for a collaborative effort in the fight against environmental sanitation challenges in the municipality.

Ms. Attipoe said environmental sanitation issues were a daunting challenge affecting every aspect of human life, ranging from the economy to education, health, and employment, among others.

She made the call while reading her sessional address during the general assembly meeting of the Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA).

She said that to help address some of the issues, the assembly was ensuring that 80 percent of households within the municipality registered with accredited waste service providers for the collection of refuse.

She added that the assembly had added additional waste service providers to ensure efficient and effective collection of solid waste to reduce filth in the various communities, stressing that the assembly had already taken steps to ensure all households subscribe to service providers for refuse collection.

The MCE mentioned that the assembly would also demolish structures on the sewer lines in Tema Community Two for easy access and to help with maintenance work.

Ms. Attipoe explained that there would be community mobilisation for cleaning the environment under the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ campaign while implementing environmental sanitation by-laws as other measures to address the sanitation challenges.

Touching on human resources management, she noted that the assembly would enhance its resource capacity to offer quality service delivery to the residents and stakeholders’ interests within the municipality.

She added that training would be provided for 30 revenue collectors in revenue mobilisation strategies, report writing skills and techniques, and functions of local governance for administrative and human resources officers, while cleaners would be trained in cleaning and housekeeping techniques.

She mentioned that out of the 289 staff of the assembly, 161 were on government payroll, 91 were on the assembly’s internally generated revenue, and 30 were revenue commission collectors.

The MCE added that three percent of the district assembly common fund, worth GHs 58,500.00, has been disbursed to 25 persons with disabilities.

