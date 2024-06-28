2133 voters transfer votes to Tema Metro 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, June 28, GNA – A total of 2,133 registered voters transferred their votes to the Tema East and Tema West constituencies, Mr. Manasseh Ofosuhene Asante, Tema Metro Electoral Commission Officer, has said.

Mr. Asante, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, indicated that in addition to the vote transferred, 15 proxies were also recorded for the metro.

He explained that 1,635 transfers with six proxies were recorded in Tema East while 498 transfers and nine proxies took place in Tema Central.

The transfer of votes, application for proxy voting, and replacement of lost or damaged voter identification cards were held between May 30 and June 14, 2024.

The Electoral Commission provided the shot code 2221067# for individuals who wanted to replace their cards to make payment for replacement.

Eligible voters who registered this year were not eligible to transfer their votes or apply for a proxy.

