Democracy Cup trophy tour begins ahead of Hearts-Kotoko match on July 5

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 28, GNA – The beautifully decorated Democracy Cup trophy has been inspected by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, ahead of the crucial match next week.

The highly anticipated Democracy Cup match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, slated for Friday, July 5, 2024, forms part of celebrations to mark 30 years of parliamentary democracy in Ghana.

The Democracy Cup match, under the theme “30 Years of Parliamentary Democracy Under the 4th Republic: The Journey Thus Far,” seeks to use football as a vehicle for engaging citizens and encouraging wider participation in the legislative process.

The organisers of the one-off cup match on Thursday, June 27, 2024, presented the trophy to the Speaker of Parliament as part of the trophy tour.

The trophy is expected to be presented to key personalities, including the former presidents and some traditional leaders around the country.

Meanwhile, both Hearts and Kotoko, after a very difficult 2023–24 football season, have commenced training for the Democracy Cup match, which will witness a curtain-raiser between Parliament and former Black Star players.

