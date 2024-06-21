Ghana’s top stars set to dominate Africa Athletics Championship in Cameroon  

By: Francis Ofori, GNA

Accra, June 21, GNA – Ghana’s top athletes have expressed confidence to scoop more medals at the 2024 Africa Athletics Championship set to kick off on Friday, June 21.

The biannual championship is a qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The contingent, led by Coach Robert Dwumfuor and Georgina Sowah is made up of Evonne Britton, Doris Mensah, Anita Afrifa, Rose Yeboah, Esther Obenewaa, Rejoice Agbewodie, Deborah Acheampong, Halutie Hor, Mary Boakye, William Amponsah and Cadman Yamoah.

The rest were Kennedy Ocansey, Ishmael Arthur, Fuseini Ibrahim, Isaac Botsio, Rexford Bugase, Saminu Abdul Rasheed, Gadayi Edwin, and Brock Appiah.

Ghana’s 100m sprinter, Haluti Hor said it was time to prove their worth to the rest of Africa with heated energy.

She said the team had been training for some time and was ready to win medals for Ghana.

”We’ve been training hard for months and ready to take on the best in Africa.”

Edwin Gadayi, who would compete in the men’s 100m and 4x100m relay, also echoed Haluti’s sentiments. “We have a strong team, and we’re all focused on bringing home medals and possibly securing more Paris 2024 Olympic qualification.”

The team includes other top athletes like William Amponsah, who would compete in the men’s 10,000m and homebase sprint Queen Mary Boakye, who would also compete in the women’s 100m and the relay.

The Africa Athletics Championship will run from June 21 to 26, featuring top athletes from across the continent competing in various events.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

