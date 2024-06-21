Former GPL golden boot winner Kwofie confirmed dead in gory accident 

By Simon Asare



Accra, June 21, GNA – Former top scorer of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) Hans Kwofie has died after being involved in a horrific accident in the Western Region.



According to reports, the 35-year-old striker was involved in a horrible accident in the town of Dadwen in the Western Region, which killed him instantly.



News of his death has shocked the football fraternity with fans expressing their condolences to family of the former Medeama striker.



The striker most recently played for Nepalese team Birgunj United FC, but left them in February 2024.



Some notably clubs Hans Kwofie include AshantiGold SC, Aduana Stars, Heart of Lions, Bechem United and Legon Cities.



He won the 2017 golden boot in the Ghana Premier League having scored 17 goals.

