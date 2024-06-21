Betway launches ‘FlyX Win Boost’ to improve customer experience  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, June 21, GNA – Leading global online betting and gaming brand, Betway has announced a new addition, FlyX Win Boost, to improve customer experience.

The FlyX Win Boost offers players unmatched gaming experience, combining a thrilling game play with the chance to boost wins up to 300%.

The new introduction helps players to place bets, watch the multiplier rise and cash out at the perfect moment with a chance of winning up to 10,000x of the bet placed.

Mr. Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, Country Manager for Betway Ghana speaking at the launch said the latest innovation offered players not just a thrilling experience but also the opportunity to maximize their payouts significantly.

He said Betway was committed in giving customers the best of experiences on its platform.

Each time a player cashes out with a multiplier or higher, wins are significantly boosted, hence the higher the multiplier climbs, the bigger the boosts would be.

Betway Group is a leading provider of innovative and exciting entertainment across sports betting, casino and esports betting.

Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

