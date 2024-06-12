Ghana’s Para-Athletics to participate in World Para-Athletics qualifier  

Accra, June 12, GNA – Ghana’s Para Athletics team, has arrived in Paris, France, to participate in the final World Para Athletics-sanctioned event before the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

This event is the Paris 2024 WPA Grand Prix, which would be held between June 13 and 14, 2024.

Emmanuel Kweku Acquah, a promising athlete, has successfully undergone classification in Paris ahead of the Grand Prix 2024.

This process is crucial as it determines the athlete’s eligibility and ensures fair competition.

It’s a significant step for Acquah as this is his first international Para-Athletics event for Ghana.

Other members of the team include, Zinabu Issah, who won two gold medal in Marrakech, Morocco, Edmund Govina, who clinched one gold medal in Marrakech.

The team is led by Mr. Henry Larbi, Chef de Mission for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, and Mr Ignatius Elletey, the African Paralympic Committee Administrator.

A statement from the NPC expressed its appreciation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, for the support.

GNA

