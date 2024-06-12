“Ghana must improve in the long distances” – GOC President   

Accra, June 12, GNA – Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has said there is the need to create more opportunities for the long-distance athletes in the country to unearth and groom more talents in the discipline.

According to Mr. Nunoo Mensah, this had become necessary due to the stride countries like Uganda, Kenya who were noted for long distances are now making great strides in the sprints.

“These countries are now making great strides in the sprints in addition to the long-distances, hence Ghana which is also known for the sprints must up her game to catch up with the growing trends,” he noted.

Mr. Nunoo Mensah said this at the launch of 3rd edition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

He said, the new development would go to the benefit of the countries that were already established in the long distances, as they would pick medals from both disciplines at international events.

“This why Ghana needs to have more competitions in the long distances to develop more athletes to compete at the international level.

“The likes of William Amponsah were able to make it to the top due to the availability of competitions like this. I am hopeful he would qualify to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” he added.

He commended the organisers of the annual Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon- Medivents Consult for the laudable initiative to organize such an event that promotes healthy living and an opportunity for long distance athletes to perform.

He urged the indigenes in the Greater Accra Region to take advantage of the event in the capital which is to promote the festival and tourism in the region.

The Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon will be held on Saturday, August 3, with the start point at the Accra Sports Stadium and the finish point at Bukom Boxing Arena.

GNA

