Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann criticizes ‘racist’ survey

London, Jun. 3, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) – Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has called a survey which asked participants if they would like more white players to represent the national team “racist” and said that people should “wake up.”
The survey within a WDR documentary saw 21% of participants vote yes.
Nagelsmann’s comments come after Bayern Munich and Germany man Joshua Kimmich condemned the survey.
“I agree that it is racist. I have the feeling that we need to wake up,” Nagelsmann, whose side host this summer’s European Championship, told Bild.
GNA