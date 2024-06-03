Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann criticizes ‘racist’ survey

London, Jun. 3, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) – Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has called a survey which asked participants if they would like more white players to represent the national team “racist” and said that people should “wake up.”

The survey within a WDR documentary saw 21% of participants vote yes.

Nagelsmann’s comments come after Bayern Munich and Germany man Joshua Kimmich condemned the survey.

“I agree that it is racist. I have the feeling that we need to wake up,” Nagelsmann, whose side host this summer’s European Championship, told Bild.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

