Free Practical Science 2024, to be launched in La Nkwantanang Madina  

By Francis Kwabena Cofie

Accra. June 21, GNA – The mobile science practical programme, “Free Practical Science 2024” for Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipality, is set to be launched on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

The programme is to bridge the gap between the theory and the practical aspect of the science subject for students, to enhance their understanding while whipping up their interest in the subject.

It is being organised by the Member of Parliament for Madina, Mr Francis-Xavier Sosu in collaboration with the office of the Youth MP under the auspices of the United Nations Youth Association Ghana.

About 1,200 students are expected to participate in the three-week programme with over 200 students scheduled to partake in the first session.

The programme is targeted at Junior High School final year students and would be run within five zones in the municipality while the first session would take off at Lincoln School, near Madina Rawlings Circle.

Other partners to the programme include Lincoln School, MK Laboratories, the Municipal Education Committee, UNYA Education Committee, Public Health Student Association Ghana, and Oxford International School.

Mr Lovelace Bobobee Kwadzo Edzor, UN Youth MP for Madina In an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the rationale for conceiving the idea was to support the BECE candidates to allay their fears and bring clarity to the practical aspect of the science subject to enable them to increase their chances of success.

He said as a scientist, he thought it beneficial to join forces with the Madina MP to enhance the fortunes of the candidates at the impending BECE examinations.

Mr Edzor said the idea was also to promote the teaching and learning of science which was critical to national development.

According to him, most schools lack the necessary laboratory facilities to teach students the practical aspects of science at the basic level, adding that students suffer to gain a clearer understanding of practical aspect of the subject.

He said almost all topics under the practical aspect of science would be touched on while reviewing topics they might not understand.

The Young MP said deserving students who perform well would be awarded with gifts to motivate them for the examination.

Mr Edzor said subsequent programmes would be held at the beginning of the year to prepare the children on time before the examination.

He called on government to decentralize science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education to the basic level to enable students have a full grasp of the issues on STEM before proceeding to the senior high school.

Mr Michael Obeng, the Director of Lincoln School said the school took the decision to offer its premises for the programme because the management of the school shared in the philosophy behind it.

