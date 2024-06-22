Delta One to feature new customer amenity kits from Italian luxury brand Missoni

Accra, June 22, GNA – Travelers on Delta One, one of Delta Air Line’s numerous flights, will have an enhanced experience as the company forms a new partnership with Italian luxury fashion brand, Missoni.

Missoni, according to Delta Air Lines, will design amenity kits available on the Delta One flight and “deliver customised elements” to the new Delta One Lounge at John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport in New York, United States.

The Missoni-branded kits, according to the company, will include skin care products, a bamboo toothbrush and toothpaste, an eye mask, ear plugs, socks and a pen, a press release issued to the Ghana News Agency by the Kingdom Concepts (KCC), said in Accra.

Others are bedding collections like cozy duvet, large sleeping pillow and slippers.

“We’ve been intentional about creating a Delta One experience—both on the ground and in the air—that feels truly premium and elevated, and Missoni’s elegance and prestige aligns perfectly with that vision,” the release said.

“The Missoni-designed amenity kits, along with unique design elements that will be featured in our Delta One Lounge at JFK, will offer a distinct, high-end enhancement to our most premium spaces,” Mauricio Parise, Vice President – Brand Experience Design, stated in the release.

In addition to the new kits, the company said a selection of Missoni’s home collection will also be featured in the Delta One Lounge at New York-JFK, which will open on June 26.

Alberto Caliri, Creative Director, Missoni said customising the Delta One Lounge at JFK Airpoer signified an “important new frontier” in the business’ “lifestyle approach”.

“We are delighted to partner with Delta on the Delta One experience. The Missoni amenity kits have been meticulously designed, embodying a timeless declaration of elegance and a profound connection with the surrounding world,” he noted.

The new amenity kits will be available in Delta One beginning mid-July on all Delta flights to and from Italy and Paris before launching worldwide in September.

As one of the most exclusive cabins in the sky, Delta One offers spacious lie-flat seats, complimentary access to Delta Sky Club and other luxurious services.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

