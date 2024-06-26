MOYS to partner private sector in the management of Borteyman Sports Complex

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 26, GNA – Mr. Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports, has confirmed that they have received proposals from the private sector for the management of Borteyman Sports Complex.



The $145 million facility was one of the venues for the 13th African Games and hosted some sporting events, including swimming, tennis, badminton, wrestling, and handball, among others.



However, there has been considerable public uproar in the past few days after a video surfaced online where the facility was been used for religious activities just three months after the games ended.



Mr. Ussif, in his recent address to Parliament, confirmed that the Borteyman Sports Complex was currently being managed by the National Sports Authority under the Ministry of Youth and Sports in the interim.



“The Ministry has received proposals from the private sector for a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement to manage the facilities,” he said.



Mr. Ussif noted that a technical team had been trained to ensure the maintenance and sustainability of the facilities, including the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.



“In the meantime, to ensure the sustainability of the facilities, a Local Technical Team has been trained on the operationalisation of the equipment installed at the facilities.



“The equipment manuals have been transferred to the Local Technical Team to guide them on the operations and maintenance of the facilities,” he stated.



The Sports Minister also revealed that the Commonwealth had been in contact with them over the hosting of the Commonwealth Youth Games and confirmed that Ghana had won the bid to host the 2026 African Athletics Championship.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

