Gambo to release ‘1MB’ Afro-Hip Hop EP on June 28 

Accra, June 21, GNA – Ghanaian rapper and singer Bashir Annan, popularly known as Gambo, is set to release yet another Extended Play (EP) on June 28, 2024.

The upcoming EP titled ‘One More Bullet (1MB)’ is an Afro-Hip Hop project paying glowing tribute to the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop and the influence, the genre has had on his music.



The 1MB EP is a perfect delight with top international features and also a classic follow-up to Gambo’s highly successful maiden EP, “New Era”.



Featuring on the “1MB” EP is the gifted and legendary American musician, Jim Jones. Gambo quite superbly recruited Jim Jones for the remix of his most successful song, ‘Drip.’



The original “Drip” track featured award-winning Ghanaian rapper Ayigbe Edem, and its official video was shot on the 7th floor of Accra’s most iconic hotel, the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City.



The upcoming EP, which contains six truly amazing songs, has another high-profile feature from American rapper The Game with the song titled “Confidence”.



The versatile Ghanaian rapper and one-time Unsung Artiste of the Year made a return to the East African nation of Tanzania, where he tapped the services of award-winning Tanzanian rapper G Yanko on a track dubbed ‘Loco’.



Also featured on the highly anticipated EP are Ghanaian musicians E.L and Novablaq who dazzled on ‘Enjoyment’ song with the likes of Kofi Jamar and Nako also featured on the EP Project.

The “1MB” EP was produced by one of Ghana’s best Hip Hop record producers, Furtune Dane.

