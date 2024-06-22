Epiphany Warriors secure qualification 2024/25 league season  

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, June 22, GNA – Epiphany Warriors have qualified to play in the next Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) for emerging winners of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Regional Women’s championship in the Southern Zone.

They defeated Mfantseman Ladies 3-1 in the final game.

Epiphany Warriors finished three points ahead of Halifax Queens, who have also secured their place in next season’s Malta Guinness WPL.

It’s been an impressive run for Epiphany Warriors who have been head and shoulders above the other teams in the zone.

They sailed through the competition without losing a single game and won all five of their games scoring 17 goals and conceding just one.

They started their campaign with a 3-0 victory over second placed Halifax Queens, 1-0 over Rootz Sistaz, and thumped Luta Thunder Ladies by 6-0.

They continued to do their talking on the field of play by beating Samartex Ladies by 4-0.

They then finished their campaign with a 3-1 victory against Mfantseman Ladies which confirmed qualification to the Malta Guinness WPL.

