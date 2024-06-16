Ellembelle District Chief Imam urges EC to ensure level playing field for December Elections 

By P.K. Yankey, GNA

Kamgbunli (W/R), June 16, GNA – The Ellembelle District Chief Imam, Sheik Mustapha Kwesi Buah-Abdallah, has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure free, fair and transparent December 7 elections.

He also advised the top hierarchies of the various political parties and their supporters to abide by the rules of the game in the quest for a peaceful and incident-free elections.

Sheikh Buah-Abdella was addressing a teaming crowd of Muslim faithfuls at the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha (feast of sacrifice) at Kamgbunli in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

He advised Muslims in the country, especially the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to forment any trouble in the run-up to the December elections.

He cautioned all stakeholders to follow the electoral process in order not to subvert the will of the people of Ghana.

He appealed to the Muslim community to continue to pray for the peace and unity of the country in the run up to the December polls.

He advised Muslims, especially the youth to respect the elderly and sacrifice their lives for the progress and development of their community and the country at large.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah appealed to the Muslim community to continue to unite and pray for the peace and development of the nation.

He asked them to come out in their numbers and exercise their franchise during the upcoming general elections.

Mr Kofi Buah donated GHC5,000.00, set of jersey and a football towards a football gala competition as part of the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

The Abusuakpanyinli of Kamgbunli, and Ambainu, Alhaji Muhammad Abdullah, advised Muslims to observe the five pillars of Islam, especially embarking on a pilgrimage to Mecca.

He reminded them that Allah frowned upon un-Islamic attitudes and appealed to them to allow the tenets of Islam permeated every aspect of the lives.

