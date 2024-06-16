Tema Port receives container vessels christened Kota Tema 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, June 16, GNA – The Tema Port has received one of the largest container vessels of Pacific International Lines (PIL), which has been christened after the Tema Port city.

The vessel, Kota Tema, which called at the Tema Port on its maiden voyage, was constructed in 2024, with a length overall of 272 meters, a gross tonnage of 73,172 and a capacity of 7,000 Twenty Equivalent Unit (TEUs).

Mr Michael Luguje, the Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA), at a brief ceremony to usher in the vessel at the MPS Terminal 3 of the Port of Tema, said his outfit was committed to providing the infrastructure and supporting facilities to receive ships and cargo, as well as handle them as efficiently, quickly, safely, and cost effective as possible.

Mr Luguje said Tema Port was the hub for West Africa as most containers coming into the sub region from Senegal through to Douala in Cameroon, are received at the Tema Port for onward distribution by smaller vessels, adding that they were working towards making Tema Port become the biggest hub in Africa.

Mr Luguje expressed gratitude to PIL for their loyalty to Ghana and the Port of Tema over the years, indicating that there was a need for the partnership to be strengthened.

He said it is the GPHA’s responsibility to provide the enabling environment for Ghana’s imports and exports in cargo terminal, through the provision of the infrastructure and supporting facilities to receive ships and cargoes, and handle them as efficiently as possible.

Mr Mohammed Samara, the Chief Executive Officer of Meridian Ports Services (MPS), said his outfit had the infrastructure and equipment to receive any size of vessel and any volume of containers.

Mr Samara commended the GPHA for continuously investing in the acquisition of marine crafts to bring in all types of vessels.

He said GPHA was constantly and regularly investing in Port tugs and harbour crafts that help ships dock alongside safely and also handle the increased capacity of the traffic within Tema Port.

