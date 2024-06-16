Chief Imam urges Muslims to live morally upright, exemplary lives

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA



Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), June 16, GNA – Sheikh Zakaria Ibrahim, the Dormaa Central Chief Imam has advised Moslem youth to live morally upright and decent lives to change the wrong and negative perceptions about Muslims.



He cautioned them against unhealthy lifestyles that dishonoured Islam and exposed themselves and their families into public ridicule and shame.



Sheikh Ibrahim gave the advice when he addressed hundreds of Moslems at the Dormaa-Ahenkro Zongo Park to mark the Eid-Ul-Adha festival and entreated them to stand against greed and wickedness and use appropriate and legal means of acquiring properties.



As the Election 2024 gathered momentum, the Chief Imam called on law enforcement agencies to remain professional in dealing with chaotic situations and crowd violence.



Journalists and media practitioners in general must not peddle lies and falsehood on their media platforms in order not to threaten the prevailing peace of the nation.



Sheikh Ibrahim said the Electoral Commission should also endeavour to remain neutral and professional too to guarantee their integrity and credibility and called on traditional authorities to also play their respective roles towards achieving a peaceful Election 2024.



He further called wealthy individuals and corporate bodies to support the Sromani Islamic Senior High School in the area to improve physical infrastructure development.

