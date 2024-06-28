Early detection and treatment of cervical cancer crucial 

By Kristodia Otibu Asiedu, GNA

Tema, June 28, GNA – Mr. Rocky Tettedzie, a Physician Assistant at the Pleasant Medical Centre, has emphasised the importance of preventing and detecting cervical cancer early.

Mr. Tettedzie said this during a talk on preventive healthcare as part of the Ghana Journalists Association’s (GJA) 75th anniversary health screening in Tema.

He explained that cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally, caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), which is mainly transmitted through sexual intercourse.

He said the symptoms of cervical cancer include abnormal vaginal discharge, bleeding, and pain during sexual intercourse.

The physician assistant stressed the importance of condom use, and vaccination against HPV as primary prevention measures.

He also emphasised the need for screening and treatment of pre-cancerous lesions as secondary prevention and the diagnosis and treatment of invasive cervical cancer as tertiary prevention.

Mr. Tettedzie encouraged individuals to consult their physicians immediately they notice symptoms suggestive of cervical cancer, emphasising that early detection and treatment could cure the disease.

He also addressed the importance of safe sexual practices, encouraging individuals to take responsibility for their health.

