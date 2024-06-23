Drivers mate remanded for defrauding trader 

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Enchi (WN/R), June 23, GNA – The Enchi District Magistrate Court has remanded a 26-year-old driver’s mate, Stephen Martey into police custody for defrauding a 62-year-old trader to the tune of GH¢450.00

Markey’s plea was not taken and the court presided over by Mr Lawrence Buanor-Buer, ordered him to refund the money to Madam Grace Arthur, the complainant.

The case has been adjourned to Monday June 24, 2024.

Prosecuting, Detective Chief Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, said the complainant and the accused person resided at Jensue in the Aowin Municipality.

He said during the month of May, 2024, the complainant met Martey within Enchi Township and introduced himself to her as a driver’s mate to a Rhino truck.

Inspector Agyare said the complainant who wanted the accused to deliver her 30 bags of charcoal to Takoradi gave him an amount of GH¢450 as payment.

Prosecution said after the accused person received the money, he disappeared and all efforts made by the complainant to trace or retrieved the money proved futile.

On Saturday May 25, 2024, the complainant had information that Martey had been arrested by the police in Enchi in connection with a different case, proceeded to the police post and identified the accused to the officers and lodged a complaint against him.

Inspector Agyare said Martey admitted the offence in his investigation caution statement and confessed to the police that he spent the money.

