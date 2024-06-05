Africa, Korea should consolidate partnership for shared growth – President Akufo-Addo

By Stephen Asante

Accra, June 05, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is pressing for stronger diplomatic partnership and solidarity between Africa and the Republic of Korea.

“Together, we can create a legacy of progress and prosperity for generations to come,” he said, highlighting the prospects in fostering trade, investment and innovation for mutual benefits.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, addressing the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit in Seoul, underscored the need in sharing development experiences as Africa looked forward to utilising its abundant resources.

“Africa’s abundant resources and youthful population, combined with Korea’s technological advancements, offer unparalleled opportunities for economic collaboration.

“In an interconnected world, our resilience depends on supporting each other. From addressing global health crises to promoting peace, security, and social justice, our partnership must champion democracy, human rights, and good governance,” he advised.

The two-day Summit is being held on the theme: “The Future We Make Together: Shared Growth, Sustainability, and Solidarity”.

Delegations from African countries and related international organisations, key figures from Korean and international communities, including Heads of State and heads of organisations, are participating in the event.

The objective is to discuss collaborative solutions to promote collective strength and solidarity for sustainable development, focusing on tackling global challenges such as climate change, food security, supply chain stability, and health security.

The Summit generally features series of conference sessions across a wide range of topics such as business, agriculture, ICT, forestry and desertification, vaccine and health security, tourism, and energy, amongst others.

It is coming in the wake of the Seventh Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Ministerial Conference, which sought to cement Korea’s longstanding support for developing the African continent.

The Ministerial Conference witnessed the African Development Bank and the Government of Korea signing two agreements, valued at US$28.6 million, to boost the continent’s development agenda.

The new funding will primarily support energy access, agricultural transformation, knowledge and capacity-building across a number of African countries.

President Nana Akufo-Addo stated that the global climate crisis demanded urgent attention, therefore, “by leveraging Korea’s leadership in green technology, we can transition to low-carbon economies and build climate-resilient infrastructure”.

He was elated about the growing collaboration between Africa and Korea, hoping the trend would lead to building a brighter and more prosperous future for all.

GNA

