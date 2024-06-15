Club 50 supports school girls with sanitary pads  

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, June 14, GNA – Club 50, a Ho-based men’s social group has presented sanitary pads to 600 school girls in twelve schools within the Ho Municipal area and the Adaklu District.

The beneficiary schools included Ho Kpodzi E.P Basic School, New Horizon Foundation of the Blind, Akoefe M/A Basic School, Kpenoe M/A Basic School, Takla-Tokor E.P Basic School, Adaklu-Kodzobi Basic School, and Dzakpo D/A Basic School.

Mr. Dickson Pi-Bansah, Secretary of the group, told the Ghana News Agency that the gesture was made for girls from deprived communities, who could not afford the sanitary towels.

He said that a lack of commodity caused many girls to absent themselves from school during their menstrual cycle, which had an adverse effect on instruction and student development.

Mr Pi-Bansah said some girls were also compelled to use rags and pieces of cloth as sanitary pads due to financial problems, so the gesture was to support and assuage the challenge.

He said a total of 1,050 girls in the Volta Region were targeted to get the commodity this year, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds.

Mr Michael Avor, the Coordinator of the Club, urged parents to take good care of their young children because they were susceptible and vulnerable.

He said some males were taking advantage of the difficulties girls have during their menstrual periods and getting them pregnant, therefore, parents must be responsible to provide their girls sanitary pads at that crucial time on the month.

Madam Esther Yeboah-Adzimah, Ho Municipal Director of Education, who received the products on behalf of the schools thanked the Club for the support.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

