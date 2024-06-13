Western Regional Co-ordinating Council announces demise of Council of State member 

By Emmanuel Gamson, GNA

Takoradi, June 13, GNA – The Western Regional Co-ordinating Council (WRCC) has announced the passing of Mrs Eunice Jacquiline Buah Asomah-Henneh, the Western Regional representative of the Council of State.

She served as the regional representative on the Council of State from 2017 until her demise on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, after a short illness, at the International Maritime Hospital (IMAH), Tema.

A statement signed by Mr Frederick Agyemang, the Chief Director at the WRCC, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, described the late Mrs Asomah-Henneh as a distinguished public officer, businessperson, a royal, committed and a loyal daughter of the Western Region.

It said she served in various capacities in the public service and excelled in all areas of her public and private life.

“The Western Region will forever be grateful to Hon. Her for her unblemished service to her country, humanity, and the Region,” the statement noted.

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, on behalf of the chiefs and people of the region, extended his heartfelt condolences to her husband, children, family and loved ones in these tough times.

Meanwhile, funeral arrangements would be communicated to the public later.

GNA

