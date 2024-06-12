Central African Republic Supports Moroccan Autonomy Plan, territorial integrity

Accra, June 12, GNA – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francophonie and Central Africans Abroad, Sylvie Baïpo-Temon, reiterated the constant and clear position of the Central African Republic and expressed its attachment to the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco.

At a press briefing following talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, the Central African Republic’s top diplomat reaffirmed her country’s support for the autonomy plan presented by the Kingdom of Morocco, which is the only credible and realistic solution for resolving this regional dispute, in compliance with the United Nations Charter.

“The Central African Republic always stands by the Kingdom of Morocco and its efforts to find a solid and peaceful solution,” said Baïpo-Temon, adding that the Moroccan autonomy plan “is a peaceful solution that is in line with the United Nations Charter.”

She also took the opportunity to commend the “excellent” relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Central African Republic.

GNA

