Election 2024: German Ambassador urges security services to guard peace in Ghana

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, June 12, GNA – Mr Daniel Krull, the German Ambassador to Ghana, has commended security agencies in Ghana for offering unparalleled protection which has ensured peace in the country over the years.

“Ghana has a unique security in West Africa, and it is something we should not take for granted, it must be worked for every day.

“We are all aware that the wars and security situation in the Sub-region has not been easy.

“These developments might affect Ghana if we do not guard our peace, and all of these depend strongly on our security officers,” he stated.

Mr. Krull, who was addressing security officers at the opening of a five-day Electoral Violence Security Course in Kumasi, said electoral violence and security took prime positions in the consolidation of peace and stability in a country.

The training was organized by the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center (KAIPTC) in collaboration with the German Foreign Ministry.

It targeted officers from the Police, Immigration, Military, Customs, Prisons, and Fire Services.

The course is designed to address electoral violence in West Africa by equipping law enforcement agencies with effective prevention, management, and response strategies.

It will also enhance capacities of government security services across West Africa to safeguard the electoral processes and ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections.

Mr. Krull pointed out that, the record of Ghana as a country which had been conducting free and fair elections needed to be protected and work on to ensure that the upcoming general elections in December would have the same quality to be able to contribute to sustainable peace in the country.

He said the German government had been implementing various forms of projects with various security agencies in Ghana aimed at promoting peace, empowering inmates, and sustainable livelihoods, among others.

The Ambassador used the occasion to commend the KAIPTC for supporting security in the sub-region and improving African solutions for African problems.

Colonel Anorph Barnabas Akanbong, Director of Training, KAIPTC, explained that the course would among other things, expose officers to effective violence mitigation strategies towards the election.

These plans, according to him, often included identifying early warning signs, mobilizing citizens, monitoring and mitigation efforts, coordinating and educating the public.

Col. Akanbong indicated that, Ghana was regarded as a beacon of democracy and it was important not “to let it backslide on our watch,” entreating course participants to strive to enhance their knowledge, skills, and competencies.

He hinted that a similar course had been organized for officers in Greater Accra and neighbouring regions and the same would be replicated in the northern sector.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

