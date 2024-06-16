Cape Coast Teaching Hospital suspends haemodialysis service  

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Cape Coast, June 16, GNA – The Cape Coast Teaching Hospital has temporarily halted its hemodialysis services which cater for many individuals from the Central, Western and parts of Eastern Regions.

According to the facility, the suspension was necessary to uphold the continuous standard of care and protect the lives of its patients.

A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Mr. Fred Nyankah, Public Relations Officer of the largest referral facility in the Region and released to the GNA on Saturday, apologised to its clients for the inconveniences caused.

Hemodialysis is a medical procedure that involves the utilisation of a dialysis machine and a specialised filter referred to as an artificial kidney to cleanse the blood.

The procedure involves channelling the blood into the dialyser, necessitating a physician to establish access to the blood vessels, usually through minor surgical intervention, commonly in the arm.

The statement said, “The Cape Coast Teaching Hospital respectfully notifies our esteemed clients and the public regarding the temporary suspension of hemodialysis services.

“This decision was made in response to quality issues encountered last week during our regular operations.

The statement acknowledged management’s awareness of the crucial role the services played in the lives of many who depended on it for survival.

“We understand the indispensable necessity of this service in our region and the challenges this suspension may pose to our clients and the public.

“As a result, we sincerely apologise for this disruption in services,” the hospital said.

At present, the Management has commenced corrective measures necessary to ensure a swift resumption of services, potentially before the end of next week.

