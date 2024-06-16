Volta Health Network medical outreach benefits hundreds in Kpando, Anfoega  

By Edward Williams, GNA

Kpando (V/R), June 16, GNA – A medical outreach by the Volta Health Network (VHN), a network of medical personnel and other individuals interested in healthcare delivery in the Volta region, has benefited hundreds of people in Kpando and Anfoega communities.

The Network hosted by the Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital, Kpando and the Anfoega Catholic Hospital would treat patients free of charge.

Some health cases being handled include heart, liver, kidney, thyroid and respiratory diseases, fibroids, eye screening, lumps, diabetes, hernias, glaucoma, ovarian masses and cervical screening.

Dr Selasie Mortoti, Co-President of the Network, said their aim was to help improve healthcare in the Volta region and beyond.

“We recognise that there are a lot of underserved population in our areas, and we have to come to the doorsteps and deliver quality healthcare to the people.”

Dr Mortoti said the event was the third after successful events at Keta and Adidome in the first and second years respectively.

He said the dedication and tirelessness of volunteers of the Network had led to the success of past outreaches.

Dr Mortoti said the Network had expanded its services and there were a lot of services to be offered provided they had the resources and the people.

He called for benevolent support and invited individuals who wanted to be part of the Network as volunteers to willingly and freely join them.

Dr Angela Dotse, Medical Director, Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital, said it was a privilege for the Hospital to partner the Network in providing the outreach.

She said the two facilities were counting on the expertise and experiences of the Network over the past two years to serve as an inspiration for them.

Dr Dotse said many people had benefited from several services and expressed gratitude to the volunteers of the Network for their dedication.

Mr. Emmanuel Asamani Darko, Ho Diocesan Director of Health, commended the Network for the thought and decision to partner with the Ho Diocese as well as the two health facilities.

He noted that it was a kind of collaboration in reaching out to those on the border line of healthcare and giving them a lifeline.

Mr. Darko said the outreach had also led to the building of capacities of staff of the two hospitals, which would greatly affect healthcare delivery.

Mr. Geoffrey Badasu, Kpando Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said most beneficiaries could not have afforded services that the Network was giving freely.

He commended the Network for the good intervention which would go a long way to support the efforts of the government in bringing good health to the citizenry.

Some medical equipment were presented to the two health facilities through the support of Americares Incorporated.

Some people who benefited from free eye surgeries were grateful to the Network.

