Bawumia meets Black Stars players ahead of CAR clash 

By Godwill Arthur- Mensah

Accra, June 10, GNA–The Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Monday visited the Black Stars ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central Africa Republic (CAR).

Dr Bawumia is in the Ashanti Region for a three-day tour and took the opportunity to meet the players and technical team of the Black Stars to encourage them.

Vice President Bawumia congratulated the players on their win against Mali last Thursday and charged them to beat the Central Africa Republic in today’s encounter.

The Black Stars arrived in Kumasi last Friday to prepare for the CAR after stunning Mali in Bamako on matchday 3 of the World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars have accumulated six points from three matches and sit joint top of Group I with Madagascar and Comoros.

The Vice President is expected to be at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the game tonight.

Ghana hopes to make a return to the World Cup tournament for the fifth time in the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2026.

Ghana qualified for its maiden World Cup in 2006, where it reached the 1/16 stage, and qualified for the 2010, 2014 and 2022 respectively.

The Black Stars best performance was in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where it reached the quarter final stage.

It was eliminated in the group stages in both 2014 and 2022 World Cups.

Vice-President Bawumia is a soccer enthusiast and has been mobilising support for the Black Stars in the past.

