Ayorkor Botchwey pays working visit to Cyprus 

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, June 27, GNA – Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has paid a working visit to the Republic of Cyprus to deepen cooperation through trade and investment.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Ghana and Cyprus had enjoyed cordial relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1989, thus the visit presented an opportunity to further deepen cooperation between the two countries.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey held separate meetings with Mr Nikos Christodoulides, the President of Cyprus and Dr Constantinos Kombos, the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

She highlighted the opportunities that existed for both countries to deepen cooperation through trade and investment.

Recognising the potential for cooperation at both the bilateral and multilateral levels, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey and her hosts also discussed ways to engage at the multilateral level, especially the Commonwealth, to strengthen the organisation to deal with global challenges.

The Minister used the opportunity to inform them of her candidature for the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth position.

She highlighted her agenda for transforming the Commonwealth Secretariat to ensure that it would provide the requisite support for a development cooperation model for resilience-building for vulnerable members of the Commonwealth.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

