Asato set to outdoor new Paramount Chief 

Asato (O/R), June 10, GNA -The Asato Traditional Area in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region is set to outdoor a new Paramount Chief (Osabarima) for the area.

The selection and confinement rites for the new Osabarima was done at Asato on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

The new Osabarima, known in private life as Kwabena Asante, a 54-year-old Sanitary Inspector, would soon be outdoored at a colourful ceremony at Asato.

He will be called Nana Osei Bonsu V, succeeding the late Nana Osei Bonsu IV, who passed away in 2010.

Per the Asato customs and traditions, when the Osabarima passed on it is the Adontenhene, who acts as the Paramount Chief before the Paramount Queenmother and the Asona Clan Head select one candidate from three, who have been selected and presented to them.

Engaging with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during the rituals at Asato, Nana Serwaa Bonsu II, the Asato Traditional Area Paramount Queenmother, said after the demise of the former Paramount Chief, due process was followed and the current Paramount Chief was dully enstooled.

However, the then Amankrado kicked against his enstoolment and then went ahead to select a different person and enstooled him as Osabarima.

The Paramount Queenmother said that brought misunderstandings and the rival Chief “took the case to court in Ho.”

She said when the Oti Region was created in 2018, the case was transferred to Dambai for adjudication.

Fortunately, on May 31, 2024, a verdict was passed and she has been given the authority to enstool a new Osabarima within 21 days.

Nana Serwaa Bonsu said that led to the selection of Mr Kwabena Asante, who was earlier enstooled as Osabarima of Asato Traditional Area and the melee erupted.

The Paramount Queenmother appealed for peace in the traditional area for progress.

Some participants present, who spoke to the GNA on condition of anonymity, expressed joy over the enstoolment of the Sanitary Inspector as their new Osabarima.

They sang “Osoro ye wo de, Asase so ye wo de, Ohene biara ntese wo di wo hene diwohene” in hailing the new chief.

Present were Nana Kwesi Kram, Adontenhene, Nana Dr. Boakye Yiadom, Benkumhene, Nana Kwamina Ansah, Sanaahene, Nana Sarkodie, Akwamuhene, and Nana Osei Kwadwo, Regent, Asato Traditional Area, and Prof Christian Anthony Krueger, a native and retired Associate Professor of Department of Science Education, University of Cape Coast.

