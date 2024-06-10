Protect ECG properties for reliable supply – Wute residents urged 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA

Wute (VR), June 10, GNA – Mr Samuel Diasempah, the Akatsi District Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG), has appealed to the public to protect ECG properties for an efficient and reliable supply.

He said community members must see the call as their responsibility to ensure they enjoy constant electricity supply.

Mr Diasempah made the appeal at Wute and Ahlihadzi communities within the Akatsi South Municipality as part of ECG’s ‘Community Stakeholder Engagement’ initiative.

He said the destruction of ECG properties in the various communities would lead to a stop in supply, resulting in poor commercial activities.

This, Mr Diasempah explained, must be avoided “because we are business partners. We need you and you need us.”

Mr Wisdom Akpablie, the Assembly member for Wute Electoral Area, who led the team to the communities, called on residents to seek redress on their electricity consumption issues in a peaceful manner.

He commended ECG and residents for discussing issues such as education on the legal instruments backing the operations of ECG, billing and prompt payment of bills, fixing billing errors, faults reporting, and others.

The interactive session saw questions from community members on energy consumption and other electricity-related challenges.

Some community members, who participated in the meeting, expressed appreciation to ECG for the knowledge on issues they were not privy to.

