Ho Municipal Assembly to establish football club  

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ho, Jun. 09, GNA – Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has announced plans to position the Assembly as a sustainable power for sports development, especially football in the Volta Region.

He said the investments in sports held high returns for nations and their economies, and the Assembly should find the capacity to resource a successful football club to enhance Ghana’s progression in the sport.

The MCE, who was addressing sportsmen at the end of one of the ongoing football matches that forms part of a long-running tournament to mark his 50th birthday, announced the formation of a “Ho Municipal Football Club.”

Mr. Bosson said in recognition of the need for quality football pitches in the Municipality, he personally pursued the government’s efforts to construct AstroTurf pitches.

Two such sports facilities are currently under construction on campuses of the Ho Technical University and the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

The FIFA standard pitches, when completed, would go a long way to boost sports development in the fast-rising Municipality that is home to a couple flourishing clubs and teams.

The Chief Executive, who is running to be elected as Member of Parliament for the Ho Central Constituency, made known to sportsmen present, his personal commitment to the recreational industry.

“Football will bring investors. It will help develop talents and so in my capacity as MCE I have taken it upon myself to ensure these pitches are realised,” he said.

Mr. Bosson said he planned to use the birthday tournament as a conduit to resource community football teams, and that sports equipment and remuneration would be given out till the grand finale at the end of the year.

The MCE had dined with and donated to inmates of the Ho Central Prisons, and hosted special needs children to a feast at his residence also to mark his birth.

GNA

