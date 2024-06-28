AMA to start Homowo clean-up exercise at Ga-Mashie on July 2

By Albert Allotey

Accra, June 28, GNA – The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) will start the Homowo clean-up exercise, dubbed: “Homowo Clean-up Campaign” at Ga-Mashie from Tuesday July 2 to Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

The programme, under the auspices of the Ga Traditional Council, will start from 0600 hours to 1200 hours each day.

It has been grouped into six zones covering the entire region.

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council will coordinate it in collaboration with the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Ministry of Interior, local government authorities and Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

A statement signed by Gilbert Nii Ankrah, the Head of Public Affairs, AMA, copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday, said activities for Zone One (AMA and three other Assemblies) were scheduled for July 2 at Sempe, Gbese, Abola, Asere, and Dogo Beach in Accra.

Otublohum, Akumanjen, Ngleshie, June 4 Market would have their turn on Wednesday, July 3.

On Tuesday, July 9, the exercise would cover Avenor, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange Enclave as Graphic Road takes its turn on Wednesday, July 10, and Chorkor, Mamprobi, Friday July 12.

The Central Business District (CBD), will take its turn on Saturday July 13 at Kwasiadwaso, Makola, Okaishie, Kantamanto, Rawlings Park, Korle Gonno, and Korle-Bu.

The statement enjoined residents, departments and agencies, corporate organisations, businesses, market leaders, transport unions, opinion leaders, teachers, and students within the areas mentioned to actively participate in the exercise in compliance with the Assembly’s Bye-laws 2017.

It said the bye-laws would be strictly enforced by the Environmental Health Officers (Saman Saman).

The statement said consequently, with the exemption of pharmacies/chemical shops and transport services all business activities should be closed/halted on the specific days of the exercise.

It called on the public to provide maximum cooperation to ensure a clean, green and healthy city where “we can all live in and love it.”

The exercise aims to enhance cleanliness and beautify the environment while fostering unity and responsibility.

