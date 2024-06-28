Addressing migration security threats requires multi-faceted approach – Expert 

By Philip Tengzu

Wa (UW/R), June 28, GNA – Professor Elijah Yendaw, a Migration Expert, said addressing the threats of migration requires a multifaceted approach that balances national security with humanitarian considerations and the protection of migrants’ rights.

He said effective migration policies should centre on robust border security, efficient legal frameworks, international cooperation and comprehensive integration programmes on migration.

Prof. Yendaw, the Vice Deen of the Centre for Migration, Security and International Relations, SD Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies, said such policies ought to address the root causes of migration, which included economic disparity, political instability and climate change.

He said this in Wa during the opening of the Upper West Regional Multi-Stakeholder Peace and Security Conference on the theme: “Building sustainable peace and security, a shared responsibility – leveraging local partnership”.

The Community Development Alliance organised the conference, in collaboration with the Upper West Regional Network of Women in Peacebuilding, with support from the USAID/OTI Littorals Regional Initiative.

The conference was, among other things, to deepen cooperation and collaboration among local and regional peace and security stakeholders and discuss the role of women in promoting peace and security in Ghana, and the Upper West Region in particular.

Prof. Yendaw observed that the security crisis in neighbouring Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger had led to displacement of people with Ghana being the destination for most of the asylum seekers.

He said data from the Ghana Refugee Board indicated that over 7,000 Burkina Faso asylum seekers had been registered in the Bawku Zone in the Upper East Region, with most of them being women and children.

Similarly, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the Ghana Refugee Board opened a camp at Zini in the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region to receive asylum seekers from Burkina Faso.

Prof. Yendaw, thus, underscored the need for the government to ensure that the country’s security measures did not violate the fundamental human rights and freedom of migrants.

He said such measures should be sensitive to people’s rights to life, freedom from cruel treatment such as torture and non-discrimination among others.

“Ghana is committed to respecting the human rights of all including migrants without discrimination,” he said.

“Ethical approaches to migration involve balancing security, humanitarian concerns, and respect for human rights.”

He advocated enhanced diplomatic relations and collaboration with neighbouring countries and international organisations to develop and implement joint strategies to manage migration flows.

Prof. Yendaw advanced the need for investing in education and vocational skills training for both migrants and host communities to promote social cohesion and economic stability.

The migration expert emphasised the importance of creating employment opportunities for migrants and locals through private sector involvement in mitigating security risks while contributing significantly to national development.

“Creating channels for constructive dialogue between government authorities and migrant communities can ensure that policies are inclusive, reflective of diverse needs, and respectful of human rights,” he said.

Mr Joseph Atogyine Abugre, the Deputy Director of the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council, encouraged the people to take personal security seriously, especially as the election approached.

Commenting on the recent killing of two persons in Wa, he expressed worry over the engagement of old and vulnerable men as security guards without taking good care of them, thereby increasing their vulnerability and insecurity at their workplaces.

