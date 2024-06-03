Remain apolitical to protect the sanctity of the 2024 elections – Security agencies urged 

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, June 03, GNA – Mr Kenneth Kponor, Volta Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged the country’s security agencies to continue carrying out their duties in a fair and unbiased manner.

He asked that they executed all tasks given to them with the utmost professionalism and stay neutral and apolitical prior to, during, and after the general elections in December.

Mr Kponor stated this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the Commission engaged the security services in the region as part of the constitution week celebration dubbed: “Together We Can Build Ghana: So, Get Involved.”

The 66 Artillery Regiment, the Immigration Service, the Fire Service, the Prison Service, and the National Investigation Bureau were among the agencies that the Commission engaged.

The Director said the security services played a crucial role in preserving the nation’s peace and tranquility as well as safeguarding the constitution from all forms of infringement and abuse.

Mr Kponor said maintaining impartiality and objectivity was an indispensable component that could enable the security services to carry out their responsibilities without fear or favour.

The Director said every citizen had a duty to safeguard the stability of the country and not allow political interests to imperil the nation’s peace and tranquility.

He encouraged all citizens to embrace peace and avoid acts that endanger the country’s peace, noting that nation-building was a shared duty and that the advancement of any nation rested with its citizens.

Mr Kponor implored the populace to abide by the laws of the land and carry out their obligations in accordance with the fundamental principles of national values, such as discipline and integrity.

