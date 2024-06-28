35 years of dedicated service: Isaac Annoh in ‘Final Concert’ at National Theater July 11 

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, June 28, GNA – After 35 years of dedicated service at the National Theatre of Ghana, Mr Isaac Annoh, Director of Music, National Symphony Orchestra, is bowing out with a final musical concert slated for Thursday, July 11, 2024.

The main auditorium of the Theatre will open at 7 pm as the music connoisseur leads his team in a variety of gospel, western classical, and hip-life renditions, to officially sign off in style.

Having led in his current rank for the past 16 years, Mr Annoh reflects on his journey with satisfaction and gratitude despite the bumpy road he had to manoeuvre occasionally.

Interacting with Ghana News Agency ahead of the concert, the vibrant instructor recalled joining the National Symphony Orchestra as a cellist (a person who plays the cello—a string instrument of the violin family) before heading to the top.

With a passion for his craft and desire to grow professionally, the experienced artiste enrolled at the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, where he obtained a Diploma, Bachelor’s and Master’s degree at different periods in courses related to his career.

In 1996, young Annoh obtained a scholarship to England to polish his skills in music conducting and art administration. This was after he had led his church choir to deliver a stellar piece at a British Council event in Accra.

He returned to Ghana to continue work with the orchestra until 2003 when the opportunity came for him to conduct the group while he was still a cellist.

“The then conductor of the orchestra retired and I was asked to step in…In 2008, the Director [of Music] position became vacant; I applied and was selected for the job and have been the Director since then,” the father of four explained.

The role, for him, had been “a herculean task” but he was bent on making a mark with the solid backing of his able staff and team members.

“My staff and others [volunteers] who support the orchestra have been by source of inspiration and motivation…I look at them and it encourages me to keep going because if I stop, I will let the other people down,” he stated.

The setbacks notwithstanding, Mr Annoh is content with his positive musical influences on other fledgling talents.

“One of my young players held a show recently and everything was superb…I sat back and felt I was leaving the scene but my work has not been in vain,” he noted beaming.

Apart from playing the cello, the outgoing music director has a working knowledge of other musical instruments in the orchestra. That, he said, enabled him to direct his squad accordingly.

Mr Annoh has directed the National Orchestra to a variety of well-patronised and thrilling performances in Ghana and abroad and expects to give his cherished audience a special treat at the final gig.

He expressed confidence in “leaving a big shoe” for those who will come after him but said “self-motivation and determination”, will make them succeed as he did.

The Director of Music urges the public to place more premium on people in the performing arts since “they are indispensable” like other professionals.

“A performance of an hour and 45 minutes takes a lot of rehearsal and energy…it is time people recognise the value of the arts because we all have our role to play.

“When you are happy, we are there…when you are sad, we are there…when you are in between any of these moods, we are there,” he stated giggling.

The show pegged at GH¢ 100.00, will feature talents like Kennedy Darkwa and Urslar Essel.

The National Symphony Orchestra is one of the three resident groups at the National Theatre established, among other mandates, to “develop a culture and platform for publishing and performing Afro-classical music.”

GNA

