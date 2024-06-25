Don’t be coerced to register for voter ID registration—youth warned

By Eunice Tekie Tei

Kwarbeng (E/R), June 25, GNA – In a bid to promote a free and fair December 7 electoral process, the youth have been cautioned against registering for voter ID cards under any form of coercion.

The warning comes amidst reports of alleged forced registrations in various parts of the country.

With the upcoming general elections just around the corner, concerns are mounting about the integrity of the electoral process.

The Atiwa West District of the National Commission for Civic Education sent out the word of caution to the youth to desist from being coerced by anyone to go register for voter’s identity cards if they have not reached the eligibility age, which is 18 years.

Mr Joseph Owusu Koranteng, the Atiwa West District NCCE Director said this during its annual citizenship week celebration on the theme, “Children, Let’s Build Ghana Together”.

The team visited Banso R/C and Presbyterian Junior High Schools and Bomaa D/A JHS to educate and motivate them to be responsible young citizens of the country.

Addressing the pupils, Mr Owusu Koranteng gave a brief history about successive governments since Ghana’s independence till the current 4th Republic.

He said every citizen had a role to play in the development of the country and therefore, there’s the need for each pupil to be focused and study hard for the collective good of the country.

He said to build the country together, they ought to practise the slogan, “See something, say something” to help curb societal vices.

He encouraged the pupils not to engage in galamsey, theft, smoking, and alcoholism but rather be studious to achieve good grades and become exemplary citizens.

He therefore urged the pupils to be focused and determined to make it in life without being deterred by their poor home backgrounds or surroundings.

Mr. Paddy Amponsah Douglas, the District Chief Executive of the Atiwa West District Assembly and Superintendent Harold Yammoah Ponkor of the Ghana Police Service of the District joined the session as resource persons.

Their presence served as inspiration to the young ones and motivated them to be responsible young citizens.

GNA

