Western North EC registers over 16,000 new voters

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-waiwso (WN/R), May 20, GNA – A total of 16,226 new voters made up of 7,975 Males and 8,251 females have been captured in the Nine Districts of the Western North Region within the first 13 days (about 2 weeks) of the ongoing limited voters registration exercise in the 1,155 polling stations.

At least 164 persons had also been challenged in the Region.

Mr. Godwin Tawiah Okley, the Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, told the Ghana News Agency that 14 of them were persons with disabilities.

He mentioned network challenge at the initial stages, which had later improved as the only challenge.

He has however expressed satisfaction in the exercise so far and commended major stakeholders for their self-discipline and commended the security agencies for providing enough security at the various registration centers.

He, however, advised the political parties to desist from registering minors and foreigners to have a credible voter register.

“Let me also advise any minor who has been approached by any individual to get him or her registered to say no as the law will not spare any such person,” Mr. Okley said.

