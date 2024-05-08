We need to establish more viable African Carriers to help facilitate trade- CEO Kenya Airways

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, May 8, GNA – Mr Allen Kilavuka, the Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Airways, says there is a need to establish more viable African Carriers to help facilitate trade among the various countries on the Continent.

He said Kenya Airways was collaborating closely with other African Carriers to develop a viable entity to serve the Continent and stand strong against any competition.

Mr Kilavuka was speaking to journalists during his recent visit to Ghana. The visit is a follow-up visit by Kenyan President William Ruto earlier this month and officials from the Kenyan Tourism Board in February.

In partnership with Kenya Airways (KQ), they led a consortium of over 15 travel trade companies for in-market activations to boost intra-Africa trade.

He said the purpose of the visit was also to cement their relationship in the aviation market and identify areas of mutual support and collaboration.

The CEO said, “we need to be involved more in the travel market to develop the aviation market, we recommend collaboration and cooperation with other airlines.”

Mr Kilavuka said Ghana was a critical market for the Airline because it was the Company’s Hub in the West Africa Region, adding that they had developed Accra as the hub, simply because of the support from regulatory agencies as part of their operations.

He said last year the Company had for the first time in seven years recorded an operating profit as an airline, adding that they had also recorded the highest revenue number in the history of the company.

“We have also recorded the highest number of passengers in the history of the company, including being voted the second most efficient airline in Africa,” he added.

Mr. Kilavuka said was anticipating a 20 per cent growth in revenue this year.

He said the Airline was considering operating some direct flights to the new Kumasi International Airport in Ghana as part of efforts to deepen bilateral trade and tourism between the two friendly countries.

“We are looking at this marketplace favourably, so in the first place, it [operating flights to Kumasi Airport] is something to consider,” he added.

The Kumasi International Airport, located at the heart of Ghana’s second most populated city, Kumasi, has undergone a total makeover within the past half-decade.

The new ultra-modern terminal building, which is capable of handling over 800,000 passengers per year, has modern passenger processing installations in place and is equipped with navigation aids.

Mr. Kilavuka said that flying to Kumasi looks viable and would be favourably considered by its management.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

