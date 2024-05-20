WAFU B: Togo face elimination, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, eye semi-final slots 

By Francis Ofori

Accra, May.20, GNA- Togo have been eliminated from the ongoing West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B championship after succumbing to a 2-0 defeat to Burkina Faso at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The eliminated side have been winless in two games, having failed to overcome Niger and Burkina Faso.

It was an intense match between the giants who were both eager to break the virginity of the game right after the center referee’s whistle.

Togo bottled their opportunity to find the back of the net on several occasions, giving room for the Burkinabe side to dominate play.

Asharaf Tapsoba opened his goal-scoring account with a superb finish to put his team ahead in the 60th minute.

Coach Brahima Traoré’s boys kept tormenting the defense of their opponents, which gave room for a late goal to seal the game.

Nigeria, after beating Niger by a lone goal, also joined Burkina Faso at the top of group B to increase their chances of making it to the next stage.

Rapha Adams’ powerful header separated the men from the boys at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

A draw against Togo on Wednesday will guarantee the Eaglets a place in the semi-finals.

