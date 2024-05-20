CAF engages member associations on mandatory Club Licensing Online Platform ahead of 2024/25 season  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, May.20, GNA-The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is in its final stage of engaging member associations on the newly introduced Club licensing Online Platforms (CLOP).

CLOP, launched in 2022, is an electronic tool system designed to manage the licensing process and stadium inspections for continental and domestic competitions.

CAF in its quest to educate its 54 members, has organised regional workshops in Mauritania, Algeria, Ethiopia and Ghana to discuss the goals regarding the Club Licensing System.

Mr. Sadit Mohammed, Head of Professional Football for CAF speaking at the Club Licensing Regional Workshop which opened on Monday said “From now, clubs for the 2024/25 season will have to apply for a license or better submit their documents through this online platform which the member associations will approve or reject.”

He said the workshop in Ghana was to complete the series of regional workshops with some member associations ahead of the upcoming season.

The Head of Professional Football for CAF said the association had also trained club licensing managers and other decision-making bodies on how to run the newly-introduced system.

Mr. Mohammed said in order to ensure the smooth running of the platform, it was necessary to equip clubs with the needed electronic tools.

Mr. Kurt Edwin Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) emphasized that club licensing was a key element of the developmental agenda of CAF.

“I am very happy to welcome all of you to this special city called Accra, I count Ghana as a blessed country to be given this opportunity to host all of you on behalf of the Confederation of African Football.

I know our President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe is watching us closely because club licensing is a key part of the many things on his heart,” he said.

He said the level of participation of member associations was a reflection of the collective efforts to develop football on the continent.

The GFA President said “Licensing drives professionalism, improves the quality of administration, coaching and overall club management. It is indeed the cornerstone for creating a sustainable and competitive football environment.”

Mr. Kurt Okraku expressed optimism about the future of the Club Licensing Online Platform.

The system is also extended to all the CAF national associations in order to be used for continental and domestic license types.

The 15 Member Associations attending the workshop include Ghana, Egypt, Nigeria, Liberia, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Kenya, South Africa, Eswatini, Botswana, Angola, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, São Tomé e Príncipe.

