WAFU B: Burkina Faso beat Ivory Coast to clinch title

By Francis Ofori

Accra, May 29, GNA – The Stallions of Burkina Faso have been crowned champions of this year’s West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B championship after beating Côte d’Ivoire 3-1 in the finals on Tuesday.

The two countries exhibited impressive display of football skills, but it was the Burkinabe’s who carried the day after 90 minutes.

A tough first half saw both teams settle on a goal each with the Stallions as the dominant side in the game.

Burkina Faso after receiving a pep talk from their Head Coach came back as wounded Lions to haunt Ivory Coast with two goals in the second half.

The finalists have now booked a place in the next edition of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

GNA

