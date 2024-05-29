Oti Region: Husband inflicts cutlass wounds on pregnant wife

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) May 29, GNA – Madam Mesuna Adiza, a seven-month-old pregnant woman is battling for her life as her husband has inflicted cutlass wounds on her at Banda in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region.

The victim has been rushed to Banda Health emergency ward for medical treatment.

Mr Ibrahim Anas, the suspect has been apprehended and handed over to the Police for further investigations.

Mr John Mpoebi Nteleye, the Assembly member of Donwieso West Electoral Area confirmed the sad incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) as the cause of the incident is yet to be known.

The Assembly man explained that the victim sustained multiple deep cuts on her forehead, hands, mouth, shoulder, and stomach.

Mr Godfred Atsu Kpodo, Physician Assistant at the Banda Health Centre, when contacted by the GNA, said the victim was responding to treatment after the multiple machete wounds.

The Police have not yet provided any information on the incident, when contacted.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

