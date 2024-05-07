Voter registration exercise marred by network failure

By Agnes Ansah

Accra, April 07, GNA – Residents of Ablekuma West, who were hoping to get onto the national electoral roll were on Tuesday disappointed as a network failure marred the exercise.

Although the equipment and personnel needed for the exercise were in place by 0700hrs, no one could be registered due to the network failure.

Nana Kwame, a resident who spoke to the Agency, expressed his frustration at the turn of events.

He said most of the registrants he met at the centre had left for their various homes and workplaces and he might also be forced to leave if the delay continues.

Joseph Aidoo, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) agent also expressed his disappointment, however, he was hopeful that the network issues would be resolved to enable the process to commence and end smoothly.

Mohammed Issifu, one of the police officers, assigned to provide security at the centre also voiced out his frustration.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Mohammed, Returning Officer, Ablekuma West EC district office, said the challenge was a national one, and was hoping it would be restored to enable residents get registered.

Today’s registration exercise is a major exercise ahead of the 2024 General Election.

The exercise is in accordance with Article 45 of the 1992 Constitution.

The 21-day exercise, which will end on May 27, is expected to take place at the 268 District Offices of the Commission nationwide.

