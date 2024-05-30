Vivo Energy Ghana donates solar lamps to BECE students

By Emelia Nkrumah, GNA

Accra, May 30, GNA – Vivo Energy Ghana (VEGH) has donated solar lamps to final year students of three basic schools in the La Dade-Koptopon Municipal Assembly.

The schools are La Enobal Basic School and La Presby Primary School A and B.

The donation came after the launch of the School Renewable Energy Project by VEGH in partnership with United Way Ghana and Academic City University College.

Donating the lamps, Shirley Tony Kum, Corporate Communications Manager said that “this gesture by VEGH underscored our commitment to supporting education and addressing the needs of our community.”

She said “nowadays reliable access to electricity remains a challenge and this impacts not only daily lives but also the educational opportunities available to our students.

“Without adequate lighting, studying after sunset becomes difficult, limiting the potential for academic achievement and personal growth” hence the need for donating the lamps to the students as they prepared for the BECE.

Ms Kum indicated that the lamps would help mitigate the impact of the power outages, allowing the students to focus on their studies and perform better in their examinations.

“Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelms the world” saying each solar lamp donated, panel installed, lesson taught and mind inspired may seem like a small step, but collectively they have the power to transform the world.

Ms Kum advised the students to make good use of the lamps and come out with good grades because they were the future leaders of the nation.

Madam Habiba Kotomah, Director of Education, La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly thanked VEGH for their kind gesture, saying it would go a long way to help the students in their preparation towards their final examination.

She said by providing the lamps, they were ensuring that the students had the necessary tools to continue their studies, complete their homework, and pursue their dreams, regardless of the time of day or the availability of conventional electricity.

According to her, “Education is the foundation upon which we build our future, empower young minds, unlock potential, and equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to lead the nation towards prosperity. ”

Madam Kotoma added that the solar lamps would also illuminate not only the classrooms but also the minds and futures of our students, urging them to make the most out of them.

“Use these lamps to explore, learn, and grow. Let this be a reminder that your education is a precious opportunity, and you have the support of a community that believes in your potential,” she added.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

