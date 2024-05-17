Unilever Ghana says halt to tea operations not due to economic situation  

By Issah Mohammed

Accra, May 16, GNA – Mr Chris Wulff-Caesar, the Managing Director (MD) of Unilever Ghana, says the decision to offload its tea production activity to another company abroad was a global decision not influenced by the country’s prevailing economic situation.

He explained that Unilever Ghana in 2021 started implementing the global strategic decision taken by the mother company, Unilever Global PLC, with the aim of improving operational efficiencies and helping the organisation focus on core activities.

“The Tea operation leaving Ghana has nothing to do with dumsor or activities in Ghana. It is a strategic global decision.

“Sometime in 2019, we had to let go of our oils and spread business to another company next door to us. And this is all part of a global strategy to focus on certain core categories within the organisation,” the MD explained during a media engagement.

Lipton Teas and Infusions Plant Based Limited, Nigeria, formerly known as Ekaterra Plant Based Limited, Nigeria is now responsible for the tea operations of Unilever within the sub-region.

Mr. Wulff-Caesar indicated that Ghana continued to be a bright spot for business investments hence the continuous investment by the company into manufacturing, product research and marketing-related activities.

He noted that the company, which directly employs about 700 personnel, is an organisation well ingrained into the fabric of the Ghanaian economy and as such has no intention of moving out of the country.

“We have been for over what, 100 years and we have never shirked away from our responsibility, playing our part in the development of the economy of Ghana.

“I do remember that many years ago, Unilever used to contribute to about one and half per cent of the economy of Ghana, but the economy of Ghana has grown,” he said.

In recent months, some multinational companies announced their exit from the country amidst economic challenges and unfavourable revenue mobilisation policies.

It was in that regard that a section of the public, including political figures and some analysts, have attributed Unilever Ghana’s move of halting its tea production in Ghana to the prevailing economic situations in the country.

GNA

