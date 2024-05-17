Five killed in border clashes between Pakistani forces, Taliban

Islamabad, May 17, (dpa/GNA) – Deadly clashes between Pakistani border forces and Afghan Taliban fighters continued for a fifth day on Friday, leaving civilians and troops dead and wounded on both sides.

At least four children and a woman were killed in Afghanistan when a rocket allegedly fired from the Pakistani side hit them, Afghanistan’s broadcaster Tolo news reported.

At least four soldiers from a paramilitary Pakistani force that mans the border were wounded in clashes with the Taliban fighters in the Kurram region this week, multiple sources told dpa.

The clashes started on Monday when the Afghan Taliban militants entered Pakistani villages and attacked civilians before they were chased out, one of the sources said.

