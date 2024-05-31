Unemployed man in court over allegedly stealing from girlfriend

By Joyce Danso

Accra, May 31, GNA – A 38-year-old unemployed man who allegedly stole his girlfriend’s GHC46,700 from a safe has been put before an Accra Circuit Court.

When Ebenezer Addoh was arrested only GHC2,000 was retrieved from.

Addoh allegedly told the Police that he had spent the money.

Charged with stealing, Addoh pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Basilia Adjei-Tawiah has admitted Addoh to bail in the sum of GHC40,000 with two sureties, who should be civil servant earning at least GHC2,000.

The court has urged parties to attempt court connected Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

The matter has been adjourned to July 2.

The prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Frimpong said the complainant is a trader in Accra and Addoh, who is unemployed, lives in Gbawe. ASP Frimpong said Paulina Asiedu, the complainant’s sister, is a witness in the case.

Paulina and the complainant live together at Darkuman Junction in Accra.

On September 18, 2023, Addoh went to the complainant’s house at Darkuman Junction and met Paulina at home. The prosecution said Addoh went to rest in the complainant’s bedroom and later left the house.

The complainant discovered her money safe in her bedroom had been broken into and that cash totaling GHC46,700 had been taken when she got home from the market.

The complainant contacted the accused, but he “vehemently denied” stealing the money.

According to the prosecutor the complainant petitioned the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department and on September 16, 2023, Addoh was arrested at his hideout at Gbawe Tope-Base for investigations.

During interrogation, the prosecutor said Addoh admitted stealing the money and further indicated that he had spent some.

The prosecutor told the court during investigations an amount of GHC2,000 was retrieved from Addoh and kept as exhibit for evidential purposes.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

