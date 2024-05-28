UN chief condemns deadly Israeli strike near Rafah

New York, May 28, (dpa/GNA) – UN Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the deadly airstrikes by Israel near Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

“I condemn Israel’s actions which killed scores of innocent civilians who were only seeking shelter from this deadly conflict,” Guterres wrote on social media platform X on Monday.

“There is no safe place in Gaza. This horror must stop.”

The Hamas-run health authority in Gaza said 45 people were killed and dozens injured in the airstrike that hit tents housing displaced people.

Most of the victims of the airstrike were women and children, the health authority said, describing the incident as a “massacre.”

GNA

