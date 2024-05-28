Special voting to be held on December 02 – EC

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, May 28, GNA – The Electoral Commission (EC) has disclosed that special voting for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections would take place on Monday, December 2, 2024, throughout the country.

The exercise would be held at specified polling locations across the 276 constituencies.

The Commission will open registration for applicants for the special voting between June 17 and July 01, 2024.

Madam Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC Chairperson disclosed this during a meeting with the Ghana Journalists Association and representatives of the security services in Accra.

The special voting exercise is held for officials who will be performing election-related duties on the main polling day and may not be able to vote.

This includes personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces, National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), National Security, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and Information Services Department.

Others are the Ghana Police Service, Prisons Service, National Ambulance Service, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana Journalists Association, and National Media Commission.

Mrs Mensa said organisations and individuals who would want to be part of the special voting should apply to the Commission through its Constituency Returning Officers.

“An applicant must be a registered voter in the constituency he or she wants to vote in and must apply in person to the Constituency Returning Officer.”

“Additionally, applicants would be expected to supply their names, voter ID cards, and polling station codes on the cards to enable the EC Officer verify if they are indeed voters in the constituency,” she added.

Mrs Mensa said the exercise would enable the Commission to temporarily take out the names of the applicants from the register for the December 07 election.

She, however, said the results of the special voting would be declared after the December 07 election.

GNA

